Workers, union officials and Doncaster MPs will all gather for the demonstration this weekend which will culminate in a rally outside the airport, earmarked to close by owners Peel at the end of this month.

And members of the public are being urged to go along and show their support for the march which will gather at Hayfield School at 3pm on Saturday.

The march will set off for the airport at 3.30pm, arriving at the airport terminal at 4.30pm.

A demonstration march to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport is being held this weekend.

Sarah Barnes of the GMB union said: “As you know, the closing of the airport will not only lose £100m to the local economy each year, along with 2,700 jobs, but it will affect the futures of our young people.

“Please come along with your children and families.

"This is our chance to be heard and Save DSA!

"If you can, make your own banners and placards.”

A shuttle bus is being organised to bring people back to The Hayfield School if needed.

Last week, airport owners Peel announced they would sit down with potential investors interested in a takeover after meetings with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.