Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protests mooted as anger against Peel grows

The firm announced on Monday that the airport was no longer financially viable and operations will start to be wound down from next month, with the last flight scheduled to take off on November 4.

But furious local politicians have refused to concede defeat and both Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher are calling for a possible compulsory purchase order on the airport, which only opened in 2005.

Civic leaders are also looking at ways of outlawing Peel developing the land for other uses – and angry residents have vowed to ‘make life hell’ for the multi-billion development company which owns huge swathes of land across northern England.

Protestors have vowed that the fight to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport is not over.

Fuming residents have already been bombarding the firm’s reclusive owner John Whittaker with angry emails while others are considering potential further protests.

One fumed: “Let’s make life absolutely hell for those b******* at Peel.

“We need to show them that we won’t take this lying down. If they try to develop the airport, we’ll frustrate and annoy them every step of the way.

"We need to oppose every single plan they try and put forward, protest and make life difficult, just really p*** them off and get under their skin.”

