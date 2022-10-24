Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Parliamentary debate tonight as protest march piles pressure on Peel

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher will lead the adjournment debate in the House of Commons from around 10pm tonight, with the discussion aired lived on Parliament TV and possibly the BBC Parliament channel.

It comes as Doncaster’s two other MPs – Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton – as well as Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Oliver Coppard joined hundreds of members of the public for a colourful and noisy protest march on the airport on Saturday.

Mr Fletcher missed the rally, instead choosing to prepare for tonight's debate, which is likely to be overshadowed by the Conservative leadership race and selection of a new Prime Minister.

Hundreds of people joined a protest rally at the airport.

The Don Valley MP said: “Since, July 13, the day Peel announced out of the blue that it wanted to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I have been on it as I said I would do. I have left no stone unturned.

“I truly have done my best. I have lobbied, cajoled, pressed and called out whenever and wherever necessary and appropriate.

“I get to lead the debate in Parliament. I have much to say. There is much to talk about. There is also much to still learn.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Mr Miliband are keeping the pressure on Peel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Saturday’s march, the mayor said: “It is vital that we keep a united front and show the continued commitment to the cause.

“Peel have this week been meeting with potential buyers and investors, these meetings will continue over the coming days.

“Senior officers from Doncaster Council will be meeting with Peel after those conversations have taken place.

“We need to give these conversations the space they need to take place and for them to have the difficult decisions with Peel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These potential buyers will not work to Peel’s timeline, they would each need to undertake their own due-diligence before putting a final offer to Peel, this could be achieved within 6 – 12 months.

“So it is vital that Peel accept our offer of financial bridging support for up to 24 months.”

Mr Miliband said: “It was a privilege to speak to all the workers and members of the community gathered at the rally.

“The cause of saving the jobs of the workers at the airport is a cause for us all and we will keep fighting all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still time for Peel to do the right thing, keep the airport open using the subsidy offered by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and enable another buyer to be found. If they do not, their name will be mud across our city and region forever more.

“Government must also step in. The Transport Secretary is disgracefully refusing to meet MPs and the Mayor, but she has the powers to act because of the vital services run out of DSA. The government cannot simply wash its hands of responsibility as they are trying to do.