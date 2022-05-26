Doncaster Sheffield Airport: No name change plans after city status announcement

Following last week’s announcement that Doncaster has been made a city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, there had been calls to rebrand the airport – with names suggested including Doncaster City Airport and Doncaster International Airport.

There have also been repeated calls to drop the Sheffield part of the name from the title of the airport, which was previously known as Robin Hood Airport.

But bosses have said the name will not be changing.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: "We are delighted that our hometown just became our home city, and we were amongst the many local businesses to add their name to the petition for Doncaster to receive its much-deserved city status.

"Doncaster Sheffield Airport is an internationally recognised name and beloved by passengers, and whilst we do not have plans to change the terminal sign or airport name, we will be celebrating Doncaster’s city status.

"From Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June, the terminal sign will be lit purple to commemorate Doncaster’s newfound city moniker and in honour of Her Majesty’s historic Jubilee.”

There were complaints from many at the time, with a campaign launched following criticisms that Robin Hood was more linked to Nottinghamshire than Doncaster.