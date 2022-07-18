Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Nearly 70,000 sign petitions as MP ramps up fight

The huge response comes less than a week after bosses admitted its future was in doubt – and politicians, unions, workers and members of the public, as well as the Free Press, have united in anger against the plans.

At least three separate petitions have sprung up after airport bosses Peel announced they were carrying out a six week strategic review to see if the base was still commercially viable due to financial pressures brought on by Covid and the departure of Wizz Air.

Politicians and unions have also joined the fight to keep the airport, which saw its first commerical flight in 2005, open for passengers and holidaymakers.

The campaign is on to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

GMB, the only union recognised at the airport, has garnered 12,000 signatures HERE. Another petition has been launched by a planespotting group HERE with more than 54,000 names gathered so far, while a third petition has also been set up, which people can sign HERE.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said: “I spoke to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps over the weekend. He fully supports the steps being taken to prevent the closure of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport. He made it clear that the Government does not want our airport closed.

“As you know I lodged a Parliamentary Petition on Thursday against the closure of Doncaster-Sheffield Airport with the Clerks to the Speaker.

“I have been notified by the Speaker’s office that I can present my petition to the Speaker in Parliament on Monday at 10pm which is after close of the proceedings tonight.

“I am liaising with Alexander Stafford MP and other colleagues drumming up support on the backbenches as well as from the Cabinet.

“I hope to speak with Peel today. We need to keep talking to find a solution.

“I will also be speaking today with other companies and government agencies who operate from the airport site.

“I am in touch as well with Ben Houchen - Tees Valley Mayor as he can really help us as he’s been here before with Peel.”