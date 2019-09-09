Doncaster Sheffield Airport named number one airport in Britain in new survey
Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been named the number one airport in Britain and among the top ten best in Europe in a new survey.
It completes a hat-trick for Robin Hood – taking the crown as Britain’s top airport for the third year in a row.
The Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) measures passenger satisfaction and rates all aspects of the airport customer journey from value for parking facilities, helpfulness, staff courtesy, cleanliness, information, executive lounges and feeling safe and secure.
Research takes place in airports that service more than half the world’s 7.1 billion annual passengers and is measured at quarterly intervals throughout the year.
DSA scored particularly highly for airport parking, courtesy of its staff and providing a safe and secure environment.
Parking facilities have been rated the best across Europe in 2019 with the friendliness of staff a close second.
Ian Smith, Commercial and Passenger Experience Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Scoring so highly and consistently in such a globally reputable survey of our peers is really heartening to see.
“Our easy, friendly, relaxed approach is having a positive impact on our passengers’ time with us as they embark on their well-earned holidays or business trips.
“This is a very pleasing addition to being voted Best UK Airport by Which? Magazine and Saga members in 2018 and testament to the great levels of customer service from the team at DSA.”
Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to invest in improving the customer journey, with passengers soon able to enjoy brand new shops including a Costa Coffee outlet, opening in September this year. The airport has further invested £3.5m into new car parking facilities in July 2019, adding a further 550 spaces.
Meanwhile, long queues, crowded terminals and pricey parking charges have led to Belfast International being rated the UK's worst airport in tge survey by consumer magazine Which?.
Customers gave the airport an approval score of 42%, saying it was "shabby", "understaffed" and had a poor layout.
It came just behind London Luton on 43% and Manchester T3 on 47%.
By contrast "cosy" Doncaster Sheffield came top, followed by Birmingham and Heathrow's Terminal 5.
In April and May this year, 4,499 Which? members were surveyed about 6,237 airport experiences in terms of satisfaction.
Doncaster Sheffield topped the survey for the third year in a row, with customers calling it a "cosy airport" with no queues that was "easy to navigate".
The Yorkshire hub got a customer satisfaction score of 86% - although some respondents said they wished it offered more connections than its current 55.