Doncaster Sheffield Airport named as UK's number one for third year in a row

The airport at Finningley made it a hat-trick in the annual poll, organised by consumer website Which?

An airport spokesman said: “We have been voted the UK’s number one airport by Which? three years in a row!

"Thanks to our helpful staff, close on-airport parking, short queues, award-winning Premium Lounge, fantastic destinations and great food and drink.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“It’s always easy, friendly and relaxed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

A spokesman for Visit Doncaster said: “If you've not flown from DSA before then take this as your sign to book a nice little holiday, not because you'll find anywhere better than Doncaster, but simply so you can experience an award-winning airport.”