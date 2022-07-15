Doncaster Sheffield Airport: More than 42,000 sign petitions as pressure ramps up

The huge response comes less than 48 hours after bosses admitted its future was in doubt – and politicians, unions, workers and members of the public, as well as the Free Press, have united in anger against the plans.

At least three separate petitions have sprung up after airport bosses Peel announced they were carrying out a six week strategic review to see if the base was still commercially viable due to financial pressures brought on by Covid and the departure of Wizz Air.

Politicians and unions have also joined the fight to keep the airport, which saw its first commerical flight in 2005, open for passengers and holidaymakers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 42,000 people have now signed petitions against the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

GMB, the sole recognised union at the airport has collected more than 10,000 signatures on its petition, which you can sign HERE

A spokesman said: “GMB believes DSA is a vital part of South Yorkshire's local economy. Bringing good unionised jobs, economic growth and prestige to the local area.

“It provides a vital transport and logistics hub. It's loss would be highly detrimental to the local economy and result in the loss of good unionised jobs.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis the last thing our members and neighbouring communities in Doncaster and the surrounding areas need is uncertainty about their jobs and futures.

“Peel Group's decision will likely see a slow winding down of the airport over the next few months until its final closure date in October.”

Another petition has been launched by a planespotting group HERE with more than 31,000 names gathered so far, while a third petition has also been set up, which people can sign HERE.