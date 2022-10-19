Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Investors due to meet Peel with clock ticking, say mayors

But South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones have said the clock is ticking – with Peel still winding down operations with the airport due to close at the end of this month.

In a joint statement, the pair have urged Peel to take potential investors seriously and have distanced themselves from claims that Peel has demanded £20 million to keep the airport open for the next two years while a buyer is found.

They said: “As we all know the clock is ticking and our work to save the airport and find a buyer continues.

The fight to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport goes on.

"We gave Peel the deadline of last Friday to come back to us to agree to meet with the investors who want to discuss the airport’s future.

“They did respond on time and this week we are pushing Peel even further to get around the negotiating table for constructive conversations and hear directly from the interested parties.

"Through our unrelenting efforts, the investors will be meeting with Peel representatives this week.

"We need to give these conversations the space they need to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our financial deal to support the airport still stands and to be clear this is up to £7m within a 24 month timeframe, no other figures or demands from Peel have been made to us directly.

“We are requesting a further meeting with Peel after those conversations have taken place and we will not be commenting further in the meantime.”

Meanwhile, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is continuing to push for the airport to be saved – but says he has been excluded from discussions.

He said: “BBC Look North stated that Peel are demanding £20m to cover their losses for the next two years. They refer to a letter. I have not seen that letter. I do not know where the BBC have got sight of such a letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spoken to Damian Allen, CEO of Doncaster Council, who quite categorically states that there is no such letter that demanded or asked for £20m. He has received a letter from Peel although he is not in a position to disclose to me.

“I have been and remain excluded from the discussions even though I am the MP for the airport and am committed to the cause.

"I have much to give but no opportunity has presented itself to make that difference. So I have met Peel myself twice last week and am pleased to see that negotiations have started again following that.

He added: “Government said it would use its influence once Peel had been told who wanted to buy the airport. Oliver Coppard has now done that although we lost about a week before doing so and now Government is doing what it said it would do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My job as your MP has always been to get people round the table and also reiterate how important DSA is for the people of Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the surrounding area.

“I know the frustration you feel. I’m feeling it too.