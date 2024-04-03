Doncaster Sheffield Airport: "Incredible honour," say law firm bosses tasked with helping find operator
Last month, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones revealed that a 125-year-lease had been signed with landowners Peel with talks ongoing to find an operator for the base which closed in November 2022 and to return aircraft to the city’s skies.
Bosses at Womble Bond Dickinson, who helped broker the deal, say they will continue to advise City of Doncaster Council over the coming months.
A 19-strong team from WBD led by partners Nikki Jonas and Kevin Robertson from the firm's commercial property and projects and procurement teams respectively helped advise the Council on the transaction, advising across the lease agreement itself but also on overall planning, procurement, grant funding, subsidy control, employment, and commercial aspects.
Nikki Jonas said: "It is an incredible honour to be able to assist City of Doncaster Council with this significant milestone in the movement to bring flights back to Doncaster.
"This was an agreement not only with many moving parts, but one which required significant amounts of expertise across numerous sectors and legal specialisms which our team was uniquely positioned for.
“The desire for a local airport within the area is clear to see through the passion of the community and particularly the council in working so tirelessly towards finalising this agreement, and it's exciting to see the renewed economic benefits and accessibility a revived Airport will bring and to play a part in that renewed push."
Last month Mayor Jones said: "This is a significant day in our ambition to reopen the airport as the lease has been signed.
“I was determined to find a way to secure the future of aviation in Doncaster and this agreement helps us along the way to reopening our airport and seeing planes taking off once again.
“This is a major step in the reopening process. The next is appointing an operator and investor who will manage and develop the airport. This process is well underway and I am optimistic that I can announce a partnership later in the spring."
