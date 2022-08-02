Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Huge public meeting called at Eco Power Stadium

Hundreds are expected to attend the meeting which will be held at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium this Thursday night.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has been leading talks with airport owners Peel after the firm announced it was considering stopping commercial flights at the Finningley base due to financial pressures brought on the Covid pandemic and the departure of Wizz Air.

Politicians, members of the public, unions and workers have all united in anger, with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster MPs Nick Fletcher (Conservative, Don Valley) and Labour’s Dame Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central) and Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) leading the fight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting has been called to discuss the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The event, from 6pm to 7.30pm in the Legends Lounge, will include an update on the situation from Mayor Coppard.

A spokesman said: “Oliver will be there to provide an update on where he and the Mayoral Combined Authority are with the situation at DSA, as well as answering any questions and listening to people’s suggestions and ideas.”

A number of meetings have been held between politicians and Peel in recent days over the airport’s future.

The Mayor will also be joined by Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber and Mr Fletcher.

Members of the public, residents, business owners, airport staff and any other interested parties have been invited to attend. The capacity of the room is only 350 however.