Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Hopes of TUI return as operator deal in final stages

Last month, the Mayor agreed a 125-year lease with landowners Peel for City of Doncaster Council to take it over, with talks ongoing to find an operator and return planes to the skies above Doncaster.

And those planes could be the distinctive blue and white aircraft operated by TUI which were a trademark of the airport before its closure in 2022.

Mayor Jones said: “Following our lease announcement last month, we have heard from TUI that they are keen to return to our airport, we have kept in regular contact with them since the structural review of the former DSA site was announced.

There are high hopes TUI will return to the re-opened Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"We have engaged TUI with the bidders for their return to our airport to be explored and we are hopeful that we will see TUI’s brand back in Doncaster.

“Their spokesman has told us: “TUI has always supported Doncaster Sheffield Airport, proudly flying customers from the region and were disappointed when the airport closed. Doncaster Sheffield Airport delivered a fantastic airport experience for our customers, and we are excited about actively engaging with stakeholders about a potential re-opening.”

She added: “Our airport was a key part of our economic growth plans for Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

"We had seen over £75 million of public money from a range of sources invested in and around the airport site over the years to support its operation, growth and improve access.

“City of Doncaster Council has now signed a 125-year lease for the airport, and we are in the final stages of appointing an airport operator. Those final bidders are currently finalising their own business plans and vision now that they are able to consider the underlease and access the site as part of their due diligence.

“With the right operator our airport has incredible potential to truly thrive and be the economic stimulus that we all know it can and should be.

"Our vision is for a world leading centre for sustainable aviation and the operator will share this vision and work in partnership with us to make it a reality. Once the procurement process is concluded we will make the announcement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Mark Chadwick for all his support in leading the #saveDSA campaign.

"Mark continues to be influential in maintaining public interest and optimism. He helped spread the message of hope far and wide and continues to keep people informed and thus his contribution cannot be understated!

“For the next couple of months or so it will be a bit quiet, as the confidential process to appoint an operator reaches its conclusion. Once there is anything further to announce then of course I will keep everyone updated.”