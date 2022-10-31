Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Final flights and staff farewells as base winds down

Talks between an interested consortium and owners Peel are understood to have continued across the weekend but the final TUI and WizzAir flights have taken off in the last few days, with only inbound flights expected over the coming days as DSA winds down operations.

The final flight is scheduled to land on November 4.

Meanwhile, staff at the airport, which only opened in 2005, have been using social media to say their goodbyes to passengers and colleagues.

The final outbound TUI flight takes off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Photo: Jack Rawlin).

One said: “Today was my last shift with absolute legends.

"To say we are all devastated is an understatement. Thank you to everyone – brilliant, emotional, loyal and dignified to the very last shift.”

Another wrote: “It was awful in arrivals today, kind of bittersweet welcoming TUI crew back, seeing them in tears, biting lips, trying to be strong.

"It was soul destroying to watch. I’ve only worked at the airport for a little over three months but its in my heart already.”

While another posted: “Well my beautiful people, its been the best four years of my life, ups, down, side to side with all you lot by my side – thank you for everything, thank you for being my family, I love you all so much, my heart’s aching, I will miss you truly.