The Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport page, which you can find HERE is aimed at giving supporters a chance to share updates on the six week strategic review by owners Peel which announced earlier this month it was considering ending commercial flying at the airport due to financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic and departure of Wizz Air.

Since the bombshell announcement, politicians, unions, members of the public and workers have all united, with top level talks under way between parties to keep the airport – which opened in 2005 – operating.

More than 80,000 people have signed petitions, while South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has been involved in a number of meetings with Peel bosses, with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster MPs Nick Fletcher, Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Milband also involved in the discussions.