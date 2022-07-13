The news has soured those celebrations – with civic leaders hoping having an airport on the region’s doorstep would help bring more trade and investment to Doncaster.

The City Status Civic Honours competition was held to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It provided an opportunity for towns across the UK to bid for city status. Milton Keynes and Colchester were the other English towns selected to become cities, alongside Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Doncaster Sheffield AIrport is under threat.

The decision to bid was taken by Team Doncaster, and backed by partners from across Doncaster, including Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the NHS, Voluntary Action Doncaster, and the Doncaster Youth Council..

Given the backing by leaders in the borough, a local referendum or similar was not essential. This would have cost far more than the bid campaign itself. However, Team Doncaster listened to what people said in a range of feedback and forums. Becoming a city could help deliver some of the priorities that people have said they want.

And this is what Doncaster Council had to say on the matter last month.

“Doncaster is more likely to attract more visitors, which in turn, will improve the tourism offer for local people generating more choice of things to do, where to eat and shop and support local businesses.

“Doncaster is more likely to attract greater levels of economic investment, creating new jobs, and further redeveloping and regenerating the borough.

“Doncaster is more likely to gather stronger momentum and wider backing for key projects, such as a new hospital proposal, a University and airport station rail link.

“Doncaster is more likely to attract key conferences, festivals, and concerts, with nationally recognised artists and a richer program of cultural events.

“Doncaster is more likely to create more skilled jobs, allowing more young people to stay, live and work in the area, rather than them moving away to other localities.

“Doncaster will gain a stronger voice in shaping both the local, regional, and national agenda to get more of what the borough deserves and to support the delivery of residents’ priorities.”

And the airport was central to the bid, featuring in promotional material while a statement said: “Doncaster already has a population of more than 312,000 and so is operating as a city in terms of both population and services that can be accessed here already

“New developments are planned, with a growth target over 18,400 new homes to be built by 2035