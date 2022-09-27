Confederation of British Industry (CBI) bosses described the airport as ‘a vital asset for firms and for jobs’ and has urged local politicians to keep fighting.

Beckie Hart, CBI Director for Yorkshire & Humber said: “The closure of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be a serious blow for the economy in our region.

"Whilst we continue to hold out hope that a buyer can still be found, we must plan for other eventualities to safeguard South Yorkshire’s future prosperity.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set to close in the coming weeks.

“Our thoughts will be with those who will be put out of work. Local authorities, government and businesses will need to work hard to ensure there are opportunities out there and to retain many highly skilled individuals within the region.

“The airport has been a vital asset for firms and for jobs, with many wider economic benefits for households and businesses.

"In order to secure the economic future of the region, last week’s announcement of the Government’s Growth Plan provides an ideal opportunity to explore the possibly of bringing the Investment Zone initiative to Doncaster. This would attract new jobs, unlock investment and power future economic growth.

“The CBI will work with government and all stakeholders to keep attracting inward investment and create opportunities for people.”

