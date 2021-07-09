Doncaster school will allow pupils to arrive late after England-Italy Euro 2020 final

Bosses at Rosedale Primary School in Scawsby has said that as long as youngsters are in class by 10.30am they will not be marked late and won’t miss any lessons.

And staff have urged parents to use Sunday night’s final as a learning opportunity, so pupils can learn about pride in their country and the importance of the national anthem.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “On Monday, 12 July, school will open as usual to all pupils at 8:45am.

"However, children arriving up to 10:30am will not be marked as late and will not miss any lessons.

"Please note if your child is in Year 6 – they must arrive on time for their trip!

“It is 55 years since the England Football Team reached a major final so if you are a football fan and you want them to stay up late and watch, we would rather they arrived at school well rested and ready to learn.

"In the build up to the game, please use this as a learning opportunity and talk to them about having pride in our country, the importance of the national anthem, and teach them about the resilience we have shown and the disappointments we have had.