Doncaster school increases security after parents' concerns over asylum seekers in nearby hotel

The head of independent Hill House School in Finningley has written to parents to allay fears following recent incidents with asylum seekers housed at the Ramada Encore hotel alongside the nearby former Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The school has installed fencing and security screening around the premises – with staff members also patrolling nearby woods to keep people off the grounds.

It comes after a youth entered the school and spoke to a group of senior pupils before being escorted away by staff.

Hill House School has increased security over parents' concerns about asylum seekers in a nearby hotel.

The hotel is being used to house 100 asylum seekers from Afghanistan, the Free Press understands.

One parent said: “There have been multiple complaints to Hill House about hotel residents fraternising with children through the wire.

"There has been a case of one entering school grounds and sitting on benches talking to school children.

"We are hoping the school will look at improving and increasing security measures, but this wouldn’t be needed if they were not housed right next to a school."

100 asylum seekers from Afghanistan are being housed at the Ramada Encore hotel in Finningley.

A letter sent to parents by headteacher David Holland and seen by the Free Press said: “Parents may wish to know that yesterday lunchtime a youth entered the school through the main gate and spoke briefly to a small group of older senior school pupils.

"This was quickly addressed by two members of staff who directed him to leave the property, with whom he immediately co- operated and departed.

"It was later established that the person in question was a resident at the Ramada Hotel.

"This was reported to the appropriate authorities.

The hotel (bottom middle) is separated from Hill House School (top) by a stretch of woodland.

“The safety of pupils continues to be of the utmost importance at Hill House School.”

In an earlier, separate message sent to parents before the security breach, Mr Holland said: “As you may know, the hotel has been used since May 2022 to house asylum seekers whose cases are being processed by the Home Office, including many fleeing persecution in Afghanistan.

"The school has met and been in regular contact with the company administering the project since this time (Mears PLC).

" As you will appreciate, we are not in a position to regulate public access to First Avenue, but we have not encountered any issues of concern up to this point, nor have we had residents attempting to come onto the school site.

“Our most recent contact with Mears PLC established that Ramada is at full capacity, which was confirmed as 100 people.

"Their residents are told not to speak to, or try to communicate with, any children on or around school premises and they are told never to enter school premises. We have agreed with them that they will re-brief residents about the school and confirm that all new residents are given the same briefing.

“Given some recent concerns, however, we have increased further the level of supervision in the woods which border the hotel. We have also requested the company to move their recreation spaces to areas well away from our boundary.

"We will also shortly be erecting some screening in areas where the current hedging is limited.

“The school continues to be a very safe site. Fencing and gates around the entire perimeter, significant coverage with closed circuit television, and a vigilant staff body all contribute to a very good level of security, while also allowing the expected levels of access to parents and scheduled visitors.”

The award-winning, fee-paying school, caters for children aged from three to 18 and has been operating in Doncaster since 1912.