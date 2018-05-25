Doncaster school children treated to sports day at town's athletics stadium

Sporty youngsters from a Doncaster school were treated to a sports day with a difference - inside the town's athletics stadium.

Pupils from Scawsby's Saltersgate Junior School left behind the school field and swapped it for Doncaster Athletic Club at the Keepmoat Stadium where they took part in events such as the javelin, egg and spoon race and track sprinting.

The event, in partnership with Active Fusion and Doncaster School’s Apprentice Scheme, also saw pupils have a go at an obstacle course and an event called speed bounce.

School PE co-ordinator Alex Thomas said: "The event took place on a glorious, sunny day and it didn’t disappoint.

"It meant that the whole of the school could enjoy taking part in a celebration of sports."

Children from years three to six wore their school sports t-shirts to represent their house colours and also competed in events they have never done before.

Added Alex: “The day was a huge success and left all the children of Saltersgate Junior School inspired, motivated and with ever lasting memories.”