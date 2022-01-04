These cute dogs are among the animals the charity is seeking new homes for as 2022 gets under way.

In 2021, the organisation cared for more 1,000 animals from dogs, cats and rabbits to degus, canaries and racing pigeons.

And as the New Year kicks in, animal bosses are looking for homes for Angel, Roxy and Lola.

A spokesman said: “Unsurprisingly, it’s never long before kittens and puppies get adopted.

"However, some of our older residents continue to be overlooked despite having just as much love to give.

"Take Angel and Roxy and Lola for example.

"These dogs have all spent over three months in our care with no luck yet of finding their forever homes.

"After not having the best start in life, they don’t deserve to spend the rest of their lives in a kennel. They want to go out exploring before cuddling up on the sofa beside their favourite humans.

“Angel and Roxy have always had one another so ideally we would like them to be rehomed together, but we would consider rehoming them separately or with another dog pending a successful introduction.

"Despite being older dogs, they still love their walks but would like to find a sofa that they can relax on afterwards. They are such sweethearts and are guaranteed to repay you with lots of love if you were to give them the forever home that they deserve.

"Lola is a lurcher who too loves going on walks and exploring new things. Although she likes to run around our centre paddock and compound, she would prefer to find a forever home of her own with a secure garden, and a family who can give her the attention she deserves. In return, she has such a loving nature which she is sure to share with you.”

“Whether it be a bank holiday, Easter or Christmas, animal care continues every day of the year and we are so grateful to have such amazing supporters who enable us to continue our work rehabilitating and rehoming animals.”

“We are looking forward to 2022 – another year of caring for the hundreds of animals that will enter our care through various circumstances – and we hope that you can continue to support the work we do, whether it be through social media interactions, donations, or attending our events.”

When animals become available for adoption, they are posted on the website HERE and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process explained on the website.

There are many ways to help RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch with its mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, leaving a legacy sponsoring them through their Safe Haven programme and attending events.