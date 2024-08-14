Doncaster Royal Infirmary visitors warned of diversions and closures during roadworks
Resurfacing work will take place on Thorne Road from this weekend – with a number of changes in place for drivers.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Please plan ahead when visiting Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
"Starting this week on Sunday 18 August, Doncaster Council will begin works to resurface Thorne Road with closures and diversions implemented.
“As a result, the Wentworth Road/Thorne Road/Armthorpe Road junction will be closed completely on Sunday 18 and 25 August, from 8am-10pm.
"The road will then closed in stages throughout until Sunday 1 September.
“Diversions will be in place throughout the project. Please be aware, this may cause longer journey times so please plan ahead when visiting Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”
For more information, please visit the Doncaster Council website HERE
