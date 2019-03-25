Doncaster Rovers: ‘The season starts now’ insists Grant McCann

Grant McCann insists the season starts now for Doncaster Rovers – and there are 11 games to play.

Rovers dropped out of League One’s top six on Saturday with the 4-0 defeat at Luton Town but can make an immediate return if they beat Bristol Rovers at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

Grant McCann

And with their promotion destiny firmly in their own hands, McCann says the full focus must be on doing enough in the next eight matches to ensure there are still three to play in the play-offs.

With that in mind, the Rovers boss was quick to move on from the weekend’s disappointing performance and focus on the visit of Bristol Rovers.

“We've drawn a line under it,” he said.

“I have told the boys our season starts now.

“We've got 11 games left.

“We've got to make sure we large chunk of the eight to win the extra three and then we've got to go and finish the job.”

McCann held his usual debrief with the squad on Monday morning prior to heading out onto the training pitch and insists nothing was held back in showing the players exactly where they had gone wrong at Luton.

He is confident the players will deliver a strong response against resurgent Bristol Rovers.

“We all hold ourselves responsible for Saturday – myself and the players,” he said.

“It's a good changing room and they understand when they haven't performed.

“On the whole I have been really pleased with them this season and we need to make sure this mini eight game spell we've got that leads into the extra three that we do the best we can and perform.”

Rovers have no fresh injury worries to contend with ahead of Tuesday night’s game.