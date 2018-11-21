Doncaster Rovers striker Mallik Wilks to stand trial on assault and violent disorder charges

Doncaster Rovers striker Mallik Wilks will go on trial next year accused of assault and violent disorder, a judge has ruled.

Wilks, 19, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to two offences relating to an alleged incident at the Leeds West Indian Carnival in August 2017.

Mallik Wilks has appeared in court.

The Leeds United footballer - who is currently on loan at Rovers - stood in the dock wearing a white shirt with a thin black tie and black trousers for the 10 minute hearing.

He spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality and then to enter his pleas.

Wilks, of Austhorpe Lane, Leeds, denied one charge of violent disorder and another of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place on August 28 2017.

Judge Christopher Batty gave the footballer unconditional bail and said he will go on trial at the same court on July 1 next year.

