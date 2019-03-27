Doncaster Rovers: Revolutionary treatment could get Ben Whiteman back quicker, plus update on Herbie Kane

Ben Whiteman will undergo a revolutionary treatment on his ankle injury as Doncaster Rovers look to hasten his return to action.

The midfielder was last week ruled out for up to a month with ankle ligament damage suffered during the draw with Barnsley earlier this month.

But boss Grant McCann revealed Whiteman may be ready to face Bradford City next weekend should he show positive results from the treatment he will undergo later this week.

“Ben Whiteman, at a push we might get him back for Bradford,” McCann said.

“We're trying our best with everything.

“Ben will this week go and see a girl in Stamford who myself and the physio know.

“She does MBST – it’s a different treatment and it costs a lot of money.

“That's what the football club does and gives us what we need to get these players back. We're doing all we can.”

MBST is similar to the technology used in MRI scans but rather than generating images, it stimulates cells and encourages damaged one to regenerate quicker than they would naturally.

Whiteman’s fellow midfielder Herbie Kane was also ruled out after suffering a tear to his groin in training last Tuesday.

The Liverpool loanee is expected to miss six weeks with the injury but McCann says he could also be back sooner.

Liverpool have given permission for Kane to remain with Rovers for treatment.

“Liverpool trust us with this treatment,” McCann said.

“We spoke to Liverpool and asked them did they want him back but they're quite pleased with what John has said to them.

“He'll go back on Tuesday and they will assess him but he'll be back in with us on Thursday.

“We're hoping it's not going to be six weeks and be more like four.”