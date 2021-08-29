Doncaster Rovers launch probe after fans filmed apparently mocking disabled Rotherham fan

Footage circulating on social media shows two men laughing and rocking backwards and forwards, apparently copying the movements of a severely autistic Millers supporter who was ‘stimming’ during the match.

Stimming is where an autistic person makes unusual or repetitive movements such as rocking, hand flapping or noises to help them cope in noisy or overwhelming situations.

Rovers have pledged to track down the pair involved while supporters from both sides have blasted the supporters as ‘digsusting’ and called for them to be banned.

Two men were filmed making offensive gestures and apparently mocking a severely disabled Rotherham United fan.

The club issued an urgent club statement this morning after the video began circulating on Twitter.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Rovers is aware of a video on social media which shows two people in the away end at Saturday’s match against Rotherham United.

“The club has a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination and is working with Rotherham United to identify the individuals involved.”

The clip was shot during yesterday afternoon’s game at the New York Stadium which saw United enjoy a 2-0 win over their South Yorkshire rivals.

The footage shows a man in a white jacket and black trousers and another man, dressed entirely in black laughing as they rock backwards and forwards while gesturing in the direction of the disabled supporters’ section at Rotherham.

At one stage, the man in white grabs at his crotch while the other is seen pointing at the supporter.

The pair then appear to shout towards the fan before heading past two stewards, down a tunnel and onto a concourse.

The woman who filmed the video shared it on Twitter and said: “Donny fans taking the p*** out of a stimming Rotherham fan. Absolutely disgusting.”

She said the United supporter sits in the same stand and said: “I’ve seen their stimming before - I don’t know their name or if they’ve even seen that people are outraged for them.

The clip was filmed towards the end of the game and she added: “They were mocking him way before then. I only caught the end of it.

"The lad in question is a young-ish adult to me, but I’ve never really spoken to him up close. He attends a lot of matches.”

Fans of both sides have condemned the pair, slamming their antics.

One said: “I’m a Doncaster fan who has worked with autism for 13 years. This is completely unacceptable. I’ve shared it in the hope someone among our fan base can identify them.”

Another said: “I’m a Donny fan and this is absolutely out of order and these two don’t represent our club in the slightest. This is absolutely disgusting disrespectful behaviour and these fans do not represent our club - they need banning.”

A third posted: “Absolute bottom feeders never been football fans need naming and banning.”

A Millers fan wrote: “Absolutely shambolic of the Donny fans - embarrassed. I was there but didn’t see nothing if I did I’d have said sommet.”

Another United fan added: “Reported this to stewards who told me they’d called it in. We are told to report offensive or discriminatory behaviour and action will be taken.