Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium named on list of grounds at risk of flooding in 30 years

Climate change experts have drawn up maps showing the parts of Britain that could be under water unless drastic action is taken.

And to press home the message, football clubs across the UK could be hit according to experts, with the home of Doncaster Rovers among those under water.

Experts have previously released maps showing Doncaster under water in just 30 years.

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium is at risk of flooding, climate change experts say.

The study says 21 football stadiums - including four Premier League teams - face annual flooding by 2050.

The investigation said that fans could see their team’s stadium flood on an annual basis - with rising sea levels impacting all corners of the world.

Glasgow, London and Bristol are on course to regularly see flooded streets the study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, found.

Research showed if global temperatures climb to 4C higher than pre-industrial levels, up to one billion people are at risk of seeing their homes flooded.

Dr Ben Strauss, CEO and chief scientist at Climate Central said the findings demonstrated the need to save coastal cities and look out for our descendants.

He said: “To me, the main message is how great the difference is between our possible future worlds depending on whether we cut pollution sharply or continue closer to business as usual.

“Our descendants are going to be dealing with these consequences for hundreds of years.

"It’s about the survival of scores of coastal cities around the world.”

Looking just 30 years ahead to 2050, football fans will be dismayed to learn 21 stadiums will be adversely affected by rising waters.

Iconic homes of football like Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, Norwich's Carrow Road and West Ham's London Stadium could see flooding annually by 2050.

It said that Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium was on course to be circled by flooded areas on a year-round basis.

Here’s the full list of stadiums at risk

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea: Stamford Bridge - Partially flooded annually

Norwich City: Carrow Road - Completely flooded annually

Southampton: St Mary’s - Partially flooded from sea level rise, completely flooded annually

West Ham United: London Stadium - Partially flooded annually

EFL Championship

Queens Park Rangers: Loftus Road - Completely flooded annually

Fulham: Craven Cottage - Completely flooded annually

Millwall: The Den - Completely flooded annually

Queens Park Rangers - Completely flooded annually

Hull City: KCOM Stadium - Partially flooded by sea level rise

Middlesbrough: Riverside Stadium - Partially flooded annually

Football League One

Blackpool: Bloomfield Road - Completely flooded annually

Doncaster: Keepmoat Stadium - Encircled by flooded area annually

Fleetwood Town: Highbury - Completely flooded annually

Ipswich Town Football Club - Completely flooded annually

Peterborough United: London Road - Partially flooded annually

Portsmouth: Fratton Park - Completely flooded annually

Football League Two

Grimsby Town: Blundell Park - Partially flooded from sea level rise, completely flooded annually

Leyton Orient: Brisbane Road - Partially flooded annually

Morecambe: Globe Arena - Completely flooded annually

Newport County: Rodney Parade - Completely flooded by sea level rise