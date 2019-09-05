Doncaster Rovers introduce new scheme to make Keepmoat Stadium autism friendly for fans

The club has joined forces with Thorne-based charity Autism Plus to launch a brand new ‘first time fans guide’ which caters to the needs of people with autism.

Following on from the launch last season of designated quiet rooms across the stadium, the club has been working with Autism Plus to help put together the guide.

The Keepmoat Stadium

Attending a busy venue for the first time can be daunting for some people, so the guide attempts to show the day from start to finish to help people better visualise and plan their afternoon at the football.

The guide gives a first person view of purchasing tickets, using the turnstiles, and queuing for kiosks and also explains the colour coding around the stadium which can help first time fans find their way around more easily.

Katie Mitchell, marketing manager at Autism Plus, said: “We are delighted to partner with Doncaster Rovers as we believe football should be accessible for everyone.

“For a person with autism, attending a football match can be a stressful experience – the loud noises, large crowds and the busy environment can be very overwhelming.

“We hope this guide will help to remove some of the barriers and improve the matchday experience for individuals with autism and their families and friends.”

Group head of marketing and communications Shaun Lockwood said: “Rovers are committed to making football as accessible as possible. We believe that anyone should feel comfortable attending a game and this guide – in partnership with Autism Plus – should go some way to helping those with autism attend matches for the first time.

“This guide is just the most recent step in our equality work following on from last season’s launch of a matchday quiet room.