Doncaster Rovers fans who abused disabled Rotherham United supporter are named

The pair were filmed ridiculing an autistic Millers fan at Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby, mimicking his uncontrolled ‘stimming’ movements by rocking backwards and forwards and laughing and jeering.

The Free Press understands that the pair have now been identified after the video was shared on social media with outraged supporters of both sides passing details onto both Rovers and Rotherham.

A club spokesman said yesterday: “Doncaster Rovers is aware of a video on social media which shows two people in the away end at Saturday’s match against Rotherham United.

The fans were filmed mocking a disabled Rotherham United supporter.

“The club has a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination and is working with Rotherham United to identify the individuals involved.”

Rotherham have yet to comment on the incident.

Stimming is where an autistic or disabled person makes unusual or repetitive movements such as rocking, hand flapping or noises to help them cope in noisy or overwhelming situations.

The clip was shot during Saturday afternoon’s game at the New York Stadium which saw United enjoy a 2-0 win over their South Yorkshire rivals.

The footage shows a man in a white jacket and black trousers and another man, dressed entirely in black laughing as they rock backwards and forwards while gesturing in the direction of the disabled supporters’ section at Rotherham.

At one stage, the man in white grabs at his crotch while the other is seen pointing at the supporter.

The pair then appear to shout towards the fan before heading past two stewards, down a tunnel and onto a concourse.

The woman who filmed the video shared it on Twitter and said: “Donny fans taking the p*** out of a stimming Rotherham fan. Absolutely disgusting.”

She said the United supporter sits in the same stand and said: “I’ve seen their stimming before - I don’t know their name or if they’ve even seen that people are outraged for them.