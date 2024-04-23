Doncaster Rovers' fan's smart watch dials 999 after mistaking goal celebration for accident
South Yorkshire Police have revealed how call-handlers received the automated call from the club’s Eco Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon – shortly after Rovers had come back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a crucial League Two clash against Barrow, a game Grant McCann’s side eventually won 4-2.
Harrison Biggins’ 88th header from a Tommy Rowe cross sparked wild scenes inside the stadium – including the. unwanted emergency call.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the account Doncaster Rovers Police posted: “Did you know that some smart watches automatically call 999 if it detects you’ve been in an accident?
“Why are we telling you this I hear you ask.
“Well when the 3rd @drfc_official goal went in on Saturday afternoon this happened!
“Hoping you’ve all recovered!”
The account shared a screenshot of the 999 handler’s screen which read: “Automated message from an iWatch saying owner has been involved in an accident but from background noise, this is clearly a football match.
"I have tried to call back, voicemail left.”
Smart watches have contributed to a record surge in 999 calls amid an increase in accidental dialling to emergency services.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said recent software updates to smart devices were having “a significant impact” on the volume of emergency calls being recorded by forces.
Lifting weights, running and even doing yoga have all been found to activate the SOS feature on the devices.
