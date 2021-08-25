Doncaster Rovers fans banned from ALL Rotherham pubs ahead of derby clash
Doncaster Rovers fans will be barred from ALL pubs in Rotherham ahead of this weekend’s hotly anticipated South Yorkshire derby clash.
Rovers take on Rotherham United at the latter’s New York Stadium on Saturday and the kick-off time has been brought forward to 1pm to avoid potential trouble.
In recent years when the two sides have played, there have been incidents of violence both inside and outside both United’s ground and Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium.
Rovers’ supporters’ group Black Bank tweeted: “We have received word from SY Police that Rovers fans will not be welcome in ANY pub in Rotherham this Saturday.
“Those of you wish to get in the pub before the game, it is advised to head to either Wetherspoons or The Mallard in Donny before heading for the 10:35 or 11:35 train. “
Dozens of supporters are expected to make the short journey to Rotherham via train for the game, the first clash between the two teams since September 2019.