Doncaster Rovers Cheerleaders make a stand against cancer

The Doncaster Rovers cheerleading squad are kicking cancer into touch and sporting the colour orange – in a bid to crush the disease and save lives.

The Elite Squad from Cre8ive Dance Academy donned bight orange tutus, legwarmers and pom poms - the colour of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign - in a bid to raise awareness and encourage people to sign up for a free fundraising pack.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which unites scientists, celebrities and communities all over the UK.

It’s supported by a host of stars including Davina McCall, Edith Bowman, Alan Carr, Joel Dommett and Kirsty Allsopp.

This year, there are lots of different ways to get involved and help raise vital funds, including getting sponsored to wear orange at school, work or with friends.

The girls, aged from 10 to 16, are usually seen entertaining the crowds at Rover’s home matches at the Keepmoat Stadium, but took time out to kick, flip, twirl and shake their support to help raise funds to speed up life-saving research.

Their Coach, Paige Singer, of Cre8ive Dance Academy said: “We’re channelling our energy to cheer on the fight against cancer. We’re proud to show our support for Stand Up To Cancer by adding lots of orange to our routine. It’s a fun and easy way to get involved and help raise awareness of the campaign.”

Cre8ive Dance Academy was formed in 2008. Based in Armthorpe, the dance school offers a wide range of different classes for adults and children of all abilities, including Cheerleading, Streetdance, Breakdance, Hip-Hop, Ballet, Tap, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary and Freestyle. Cre8ive Dance Academy also works closely with Infant, Primary and Secondary Schools in and around Doncaster, offering the same professional dance classes to their pupils.

Paige added: “Cancer is very close to our hearts as all of us have friends and family who have been affected by the disease. The girls already love performing at Race for Life in Doncaster each year, so we jumped at the chance to get show our support Stand Up To Cancer.

“We want to help tackle cancer head on. Personally, I know only too well how important this is. I’ve lost one set of grandparents to cancer but, thanks to research, the other set, my dad’s mum and dad, have beaten it.

“That’s why we hope the people of Doncaster will show their incredible fighting spirit and get behind this amazing cause.”

Since it was launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised over £38 million to help turn breakthroughs in the lab into brand new tests and treatments for cancer patients.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Yorkshire said: “We’d like to thank the Doncaster Rovers Elite Squad Cheerleaders and Cre8ive Dance Academy for their fabulous and colourful support. We hope they inspire adults and children from across the region to get sponsored to wear orange or find their own fun way to help raise money.

“By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, they’ll be encouraging lots of people to fund game-changing research to transform the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Cancer Research UK is urging people in Yorkshire to get started right now and sign up for their free fundraising pack. As well as getting sponsored to wear orange for the day, it includes a host of creative ideas to help beat cancer sooner.

People across the region can also show their support for the campaign in style as a fun range of clothing and accessories for men, women and children is available now, online, and in Cancer Research UK shops from late September.

Nicki continued: “Every hour, three people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber. * It’s time to blow the whistle on cancer and get payback for all those affected. By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, people in the region can help to ensure that one day, no-one’s life will be cut short by this devastating disease.”

This autumn Channel 4 will once again bring the brightest stars from show business together in a dedicated season of Stand Up To Cancer programming, culminating with an unforgettable night of live television on Friday, October 26.

To get involved visit standuptocancer.org.uk

For more information about Cre8ive Dance Academy, visit www.cre8ivedance.co.uk