Doncaster rocker Yungblud shuts down Times Square in New York as police forced to close streets for video stunt
Doncaster rock star and rapper Yungblud forced police to close down Times Square in New York after thousands of his fans descended for a video stunt.
The 22-year-old tweeted his location - and hundreds of screaming fans arrived, forcing police to close the streets.
He told his 220,000 followers to meet him at a specific intersection of the square in central New York yesterday.
Read More
In footage taken from the scene, the musician can be seen running toward his adoring fans, before hugging members of the crowd as others filmed on their phones.
The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, climbed a traffic light pole before jumping into the crowd where he was mobbed.
As the droves of fans arrived at the corner of 44th street and Broadway, they saw the video to the singer's track, Original Me, playing on the huge MTV screen outside the Viacom building.
Police had to put the area on lockdown over safety issues with overcrowding, closing the roads into the square.
The stunt was a bid to drum up excitement for the singer's new music video for Original Me.
It was premiered in front of a raucous crowd in the middle of New York's Times Square.
As he stood above the crowd, Yungblud yelled to his fans: 'I called and you f***ing answered.'
Alongside a link to his new single and the wild scenes in Times Square, Yungblud wrote: 'Ya'll made me crowd surf in time square ... im defs in trouble.'
He then tweeted: 'THIS. WAS. MENTAL! love u all ..... ORIGINAL ME is out now!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
Yungblud was born and brought up in Doncaster and is dating American music star Halsey.
He comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.
His debut album 21st Century Liability won rave reviews and has become one of the music industry’s hottest new stars.