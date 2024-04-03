Doncaster roads sealed off by police after person dies in car tragedy

Several roads were sealed off by police in Doncaster following reports of a road tragedy involving the death of a person.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers sealed off Highwoods Road and Newark Road in Mexborough yesterday afternoon after reports that a man had died in a car in the area.

Local residents reported a number of emergency vehicles at the scene, with police, paramedics and fire crews all in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a “sudden death” but added that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Related topics:DoncasterMexboroughSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.