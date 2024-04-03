Doncaster roads sealed off by police after person dies in car tragedy
Several roads were sealed off by police in Doncaster following reports of a road tragedy involving the death of a person.
Officers sealed off Highwoods Road and Newark Road in Mexborough yesterday afternoon after reports that a man had died in a car in the area.
Local residents reported a number of emergency vehicles at the scene, with police, paramedics and fire crews all in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a “sudden death” but added that there were no suspicious circumstances.
