Doncaster road to close yet again for more work on long-running bridge saga

Thorne Road will once again be closed for more work on the carriageway beneath a newly installed railway bridge bewteen Clay Lane and Edenthorpe.

Drivers thought they had seen the last of delays and diversions, but the road will close later this month so more works can be carried out.

The road will be closed from March 26 for three weeks for culvert works.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Working under lane closures means it can take longer to complete elements of the scheme than it would take if we closed the road for an extended period. However, the impact of an extended road closure to complete the highways work is considered too disruptive.