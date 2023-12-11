Doncaster road shut until after Christmas as emergency flood repairs take place
A Doncaster road will be shut until after Christmas while emergency repairs are carried out following flooding.
Thorpe Bank, which runs alongside the River Don between Barnby Dun and Thorpe in Balne, will be shut for several weeks while work by the Environment Agency takes place, Doncaster Council has announced.
The road is currently shut bewteen its junction with Thorpe Lane and Fordstead Lane and will be closed for up to a period of 21 days, a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said.