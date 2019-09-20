Doncaster road set to be closed for hours due to serious collision
A Doncaster road is set to be closed for a number of hours this afternoon following a serious collision.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 20th September 2019, 13:49 pm
Updated 8 minutes ago
South Yorkshire Police said the A635 Barnsley Road in Hickelton is closed after a crash at the junction with Red Hill Lane.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision just before 12.50pm.
The air ambulance was also deployed to the crash scene.
Motorists have been warned that the road could be closed for more than four hours
South Yorkshire Police said: “If you are travelling locally please ensure you plan your route to avoid the area.”