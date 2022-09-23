Doncaster road closed after collision and car on fire
Reports have come in this afternoon about a collision and a car fire in Doncaster this afternoon.
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:55 pm
It is believed the collision took place on Earlsmere Avenue in Balby, about 3.30pm today (Friday).
We are hearing that a car was on fire and the road was closed at Florence Avenue.
Others saying it was involved in some sort of chase.
Most Popular
We have approached both the fire service and police for more information on this and will bring it to you as it arrives.