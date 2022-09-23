Doncaster road closed after collision and car on fire

It is believed the collision took place on Earlsmere Avenue in Balby, about 3.30pm today (Friday).

We are hearing that a car was on fire and the road was closed at Florence Avenue.

Others saying it was involved in some sort of chase.

The scene this afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have approached both the fire service and police for more information on this and will bring it to you as it arrives.