Doncaster residents' fundraising rally to install life-saving defibrillators across town

People living in Clay Lane, Wheatley, Intake and Wheatley Hills are all working together to get the devices placed within their neighbourhoods with Doncaster councillor Coun Daniel Barwell helping to push the campaign following a family tragedy.

He said: “Personally, my dad passed from a heart problems and I know every minute counts when someone’s heart stops beating and even though we have the hospital in our ward, we still feel having defibrillators at the heart of our communities provides the best chance for our residents if the worst does happen.”

Inspired by Sharon Pederson at the People Focused Group in Intake - the entire Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane area is now working together to fundraise for their own community defibrillators.

A campaign has been launched to install four defibrillators across parts of Doncaster.

They will be located at:

The People Focused Group, Montrose Avenue, Intake.

Clay Lane shops on Livingstone Avenue.

The Tenants and Residents Association building, Beckett Road, Wheatley.

And a yet to be confirmed spot in Wheatley Hills, but possibly the Tesco store.

These will complement the two other defibrillators in the ward, currently located at the Spar in Intake and Sandall Park.

Coun Barwell, who represents the Wheatley Hills and Intake Ward, said: “Each defibrillator is locked in a cabinet.

"In order to access the cabinet, residents will call 999 who will give the caller the code to unlock the cabinet. The defibrillators themselves are fully automated and any instructions are given by the defib unit itself directly to the person using it.

“Each unit costs around £1,500.

"£750 for each unit is being raised by community groups and leaders in Intake, Wheatley and Clay Lane and is being match funded from our councillor ward budget to cover the remaining costs and upkeep.”

There are raffles running currently at the People Focused Group in which doners can win tickets to the upcoming Rag’n’Bone Man concert at the racecourse, alongside raffles in Clay Lane and Wheatley too. If anyone is interested in entering the raffle for tickets, they can contact the PFG directly at 01302 618507.