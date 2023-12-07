Doncaster remains on flood alert and roads closed as more heavy rain forecast
and live on Freeview channel 276
A flood alert is in place for the Lower River Don catchment, which stretches from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.
An Environment Agency spokesman said river levels at Doncaster, Kirk Bramwith, Norwood and Fishlake peaked on Wednesday, with river levels falling throughout the day, but added: “Further rain is forecast for West and South Yorkshire on Thursday into Friday.
"Catchments are wet and river levels remain high and levels are expected to rise again through Thursday evening and into Friday morning.
“Please take care around any standing floodwater, and do not walk, run, or cycle through flooded areas. We will continue to monitor levels closely.
The alert also includes Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.
Fordstead Lane in Barnby Dun and Jubilee Bridge and Ferry Road. Thorne are all closed due to flooding.