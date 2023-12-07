Doncaster remains on flood alert and roads closed as more heavy rain forecast

Doncaster remains on flood alert today after the River Don broke its banks in several places – with more heavy rain forecast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flood alert is in place for the Lower River Don catchment, which stretches from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

An Environment Agency spokesman said river levels at Doncaster, Kirk Bramwith, Norwood and Fishlake peaked on Wednesday, with river levels falling throughout the day, but added: “Further rain is forecast for West and South Yorkshire on Thursday into Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Catchments are wet and river levels remain high and levels are expected to rise again through Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Roads in Doncaster have been closed due to flooding.

“Please take care around any standing floodwater, and do not walk, run, or cycle through flooded areas. We will continue to monitor levels closely.

The alert also includes Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.