News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Ramblers share their 2024 Walks Planner

Doncaster Ramblers aim to offer three walks a week, Saturday and Tuesday and Thursday. Each walk has an experienced walk leader, who has checked the route before hand.
By Peter RowsellContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Ramblers aim to offer three walks a week, Saturday and Tuesday (usually longer around 10 miles circular within an hours drive of Doncaster with car sharing) and Thursday (usually 5 miles and relatively local). Each walk has an experienced walk leader, who has checked the route before hand. New comers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)

Easy Saturday, 17th February, To the Castle and Back, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moderate Tuesday, 20th February, A sculpted walk, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Neil Sellars

Most Popular
A typical walk with Doncaster Ramblers A typical walk with Doncaster Ramblers
A typical walk with Doncaster Ramblers

Easy Thursday, 22nd February, Wentworth village, 6mi / 9.7km, Contact Tony Liversidge

Leisurely Saturday, 24th February, Country walk from Hampole, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Carol Ward

Moderate Tuesday, 27th February, A stroll in Derbyshire, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Dianne Scolari

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leisurely Thursday, 29th February, Misterton history walk, 5mi / 8km, Contact Rob Elvidge

Moderate Tuesday, 5th March, Thurnscoe, Hooton Pagnell, Frickley and Clayton Circular., 10.5mi / 16.9km, Contact Stephen T.

Moderate Saturday, 16th March, Where’s Robin?, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Phil Rawlins

Moderate Tuesday, 19th March, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leisurely Saturday, 23rd March, A Hop and a Skip to Retford, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Dianne Scolari

Moderate Tuesday, 26th March, A Wander on the Chatsworth Estate., 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Stephen T.

Easy Saturday, 30th March, In the Footsteps of Romans, 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson

Moderate Saturday, 13th April, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Easy Saturday, 20th April, Sherwood Forest, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson

Easy Thursday, 23rd May, Wadworth Archaeology Wander, 5mi / 8km, Contact David Gadd

Moderate Tuesday, 4th June, Hoping to see a tropical sea., 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson

Newcomers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Correct at time of going to press. Please check website as the walks programme is updated regularly

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersDoncaster