Doncaster Ramblers share their 2024 Walks Planner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Ramblers aim to offer three walks a week, Saturday and Tuesday (usually longer around 10 miles circular within an hours drive of Doncaster with car sharing) and Thursday (usually 5 miles and relatively local). Each walk has an experienced walk leader, who has checked the route before hand. New comers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)

Easy Saturday, 17th February, To the Castle and Back, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moderate Tuesday, 20th February, A sculpted walk, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Neil Sellars

A typical walk with Doncaster Ramblers

Easy Thursday, 22nd February, Wentworth village, 6mi / 9.7km, Contact Tony Liversidge

Leisurely Saturday, 24th February, Country walk from Hampole, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Carol Ward

Moderate Tuesday, 27th February, A stroll in Derbyshire, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Dianne Scolari

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leisurely Thursday, 29th February, Misterton history walk, 5mi / 8km, Contact Rob Elvidge

Moderate Tuesday, 5th March, Thurnscoe, Hooton Pagnell, Frickley and Clayton Circular., 10.5mi / 16.9km, Contact Stephen T.

Moderate Saturday, 16th March, Where’s Robin?, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Phil Rawlins

Moderate Tuesday, 19th March, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leisurely Saturday, 23rd March, A Hop and a Skip to Retford, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Dianne Scolari

Moderate Tuesday, 26th March, A Wander on the Chatsworth Estate., 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Stephen T.

Easy Saturday, 30th March, In the Footsteps of Romans, 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson

Moderate Saturday, 13th April, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy Saturday, 20th April, Sherwood Forest, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson

Easy Thursday, 23rd May, Wadworth Archaeology Wander, 5mi / 8km, Contact David Gadd

Moderate Tuesday, 4th June, Hoping to see a tropical sea., 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson

Newcomers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Correct at time of going to press. Please check website as the walks programme is updated regularly

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity