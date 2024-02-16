Doncaster Ramblers share their 2024 Walks Planner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster Ramblers aim to offer three walks a week, Saturday and Tuesday (usually longer around 10 miles circular within an hours drive of Doncaster with car sharing) and Thursday (usually 5 miles and relatively local). Each walk has an experienced walk leader, who has checked the route before hand. New comers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)
Easy Saturday, 17th February, To the Castle and Back, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson
Moderate Tuesday, 20th February, A sculpted walk, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Neil Sellars
Easy Thursday, 22nd February, Wentworth village, 6mi / 9.7km, Contact Tony Liversidge
Leisurely Saturday, 24th February, Country walk from Hampole, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Carol Ward
Moderate Tuesday, 27th February, A stroll in Derbyshire, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Dianne Scolari
Leisurely Thursday, 29th February, Misterton history walk, 5mi / 8km, Contact Rob Elvidge
Moderate Tuesday, 5th March, Thurnscoe, Hooton Pagnell, Frickley and Clayton Circular., 10.5mi / 16.9km, Contact Stephen T.
Moderate Saturday, 16th March, Where’s Robin?, 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Phil Rawlins
Moderate Tuesday, 19th March, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley
Leisurely Saturday, 23rd March, A Hop and a Skip to Retford, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Dianne Scolari
Moderate Tuesday, 26th March, A Wander on the Chatsworth Estate., 11mi / 17.7km, Contact Stephen T.
Easy Saturday, 30th March, In the Footsteps of Romans, 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson
Moderate Saturday, 13th April, Derwent Edge, 12mi / 19.3km, Contact David Wigley
Easy Saturday, 20th April, Sherwood Forest, 10mi / 16.1km, Contact Angela Gibson
Easy Thursday, 23rd May, Wadworth Archaeology Wander, 5mi / 8km, Contact David Gadd
Moderate Tuesday, 4th June, Hoping to see a tropical sea., 9mi / 14.5km, Contact Angela Gibson
Newcomers get three free taster walks, after which they are encouraged to join The Ramblers (about £40 per year)
Correct at time of going to press. Please check website as the walks programme is updated regularly
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.