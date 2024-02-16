Doncaster Ramblers - Haxey Area Walk

Good tracks were followed before walking through a few streets at the eastern edge of Westwoodside. The walk then took a northerly direction, crossing the road from Doncaster and using a path alongside a wood. Here views were beginning to open up. A further narrow path through a field allowed us to cross a lane and continue along a broad track. Soon we were at a point in the walk where the track crosses the former Haxey Junction to Goole railway line, closed many years ago and now converted to a most pleasant walkway. Steps at the side of the bridge were used to gain access to the railway track-bed above. This made for good going. There had been a railway overbridge removed at one point so we descended to a farm track and immediately climbed up a gradient to get back onto the track bed which was on an embankment. Our morning break was taken soon afterwards. The walk then went in an easterly direction to Low Burnham. We walked through Low Burnham and took a farm access road, slowly climbing. Haxey church was visible in the distance when looking south. A further footpath was used leading off from the farm access road which gradually descended and met the A161 road. After carefully crossing, we turned left towards Haxey. After a short distance we made our way back onto the former railway line for a little way. This brought us out by another road which by turning right allowed us to walk through Haxey centre and turn into the Church Hall car park.