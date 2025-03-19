Doncaster rail passengers face disruption as drivers announce 56 days of strikes

Rail passengers in Doncaster are facing disruption after drivers announced 56 days of strikes after one of their colleagues was sacked.

Drivers will walk out for eight weeks from the end of this month in the escalating dispute.

Members of Aslef working for Hull Trains will walk out for 56 days from March 31 to May 24, threatening disruption to services on the East Coast Main Line, including Doncaster.

The union said a driver was unfairly dismissed after raising a safety issue relating to workload at a company meeting about fatigue, but the operator denies the claim.

Aslef added that the unnamed employee had been driving trains for more than 20 years with a clean safety record and had 'doing nothing wrong'.

But the firm allegedly decided it was unsafe to allow him to continue and he was dismissed last year.

Annual salaries for Hull Trains drivers start at £72,223 for a 35-hour week after a year of training during which they are paid £39,735, according to a recent job advert.

The open-access operator runs seven services a day from London King's Cross, calling at Hull, Brough, Howden, Selby, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham.

Aslef warned that the strikes will 'cause serious disruption on the rail network' and force Hull Trains 'to cancel most, if not all, of its services' – while the firm said it was 'disappointed' by the announcement and would now review the impact on services.

Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan said: 'The company's failure to act responsibly has an impact - and enormous implications - not just for rail workers and passengers at the company but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail industry.

'This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.

'Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably.'

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef's lead officer with Hull Trains, said: 'Aslef members will be standing on a picket line again after talks with the company failed to find an acceptable outcome regarding the dismissal of one of our members for self-reporting fatigue.

'In a forward-thinking industry like ours we believe that individuals should be able to speak freely about their concerns without fear or favour be it fatigue or mental health issues or anything else that affects their working lives.

'Hull Trains are saying that the situation is unique and difficult, and that they have decided that the individual can no longer drive trains based on a comment made during a safety brief and a collective view of being unsafe with little evidence other than a remark made.

'Our member has been driving trains for more than 20 years with a completely clean safety record.

'The company is punishing and penalising him for something he said, not for anything he has done. And what he said was perfectly polite, proper, and reasonable in the context of a safety meeting.

'What is unique about the situation is that is moves away from the reporting cultures and processes we have in place to support such events, and this is a dangerous precedent for the entire industry that for years has tried to build a no blame culture and support individuals who wish to speak out.'

Hull Trains is owned by Aberdeen-based First Group which also runs Lumo, another open-access train service on the East Coast main line.

A Hull Trains spokesperson said: 'We're disappointed to receive notice of further strike action from Aslef. Safety will always remain our number one priority.

'We are currently reviewing the impact of these latest proposed strike action dates and any changes to services will be communicated in due course.'