Doncaster rail and bus passengers warned to plan Christmas and New Year travel

Transport bosses are reminding people that if they are travelling by public transport during Christmas and New Year, there will be changes to several services in South Yorkshire.

In some cases, last departures will be earlier than usual or there will be a limited service.

Tim Taylor, director of Public Transport Operations at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said: “Public transport services will be running differently during the Christmas and New Year period in South Yorkshire.

Public transport services in Doncaster will alter over Christmas and New Year.

"We’re reminding passengers to plan their journey in advance and check the festive timetables, as well as opening hours of our interchanges and Park and Ride sites on our website, at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/christmas”

“We’re asking everyone to follow Government travel guidance when using public transport, to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Remember to wear a face cover unless you’re exempt, keep windows open to let fresh air in whenever possible, and wash or sanitise your hands frequently, so everyone can travel safer this festive season.”

Here’s all you need to know about public transport in South Yorkshire over Christmas and New Year.

Between Monday 20 December and Monday 3 January most local bus services will follow Saturday timetables with extra services in the morning. Services will finish early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Planned engineering works will affect train services over the festive period and passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website before travelling.

From Christmas Eve until Monday 3 January, travel information will be available during revised hours, between 8am and 6pm, via Twitter @TSYalerts or Traveline 01709 51 51 51.

The service will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Free parking will be offered at Park and Ride sites in Sheffield on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – passengers pay for the cost of travel on the tram.

Christmas Day

There will be no bus, tram, train or Tram Train services across South Yorkshire, apart from Stagecoach Yorkshire’s service for XPO employees serving Barnsley and Rotherham.

Boxing Day

There will be no bus or Tram Train services in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley on Boxing Day.

Trains will be running a limited service.

Special bus services funded by the Sheffield Bus Partnership will be running in Sheffield. Trams will also operate a special festive service on Blue and Yellow routes.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Most bus, tram and Tram Train services will follow a Saturday timetable with an early finish on New Year’s Eve.

There will be no bus services in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley on New Year’s Day, apart from Stagecoach Yorkshire’s service for XPO employees serving Barnsley and Rotherham. Trams (Blue and Yellow Routes only) and Tram Train will operate a revised timetable.

Special bus services funded by Sheffield City Council will be running in Sheffield.

All usual services will resume on Tuesday 4 January.