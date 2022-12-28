Doncaster pub boss in angry plea after customers steal decorations on Christmas Day

Beverley Taylor, who runs the Bay Horse Inn in Bentley, was left stunned when a group of drinkers pinched a variety of ornaments from the bar’s window sills on December 25.

She has shared footage and photos of the people she says are responsible on the pub's Facebook page HERE and is urging anyone with details to get in touch.

She said: “We opened for Christmas Day. We do this because quite a lot of people do enjoy going to the pub for a Christmas Day drink before they all leave and go on to do whatever they do for the rest of day.

Christmas decorations were stolen from the Bay Horse in Bentley.

"Us at the Bay Horse do not mind doing this every year, but can someone please tell us why we even bother to do this when people turn up and then steal our stuff?

"What an absolute joke. We’ve opened Christmas Day for years and it’s always been a brilliant day – until this year we’ve opened and we’ve let people in who decide to do us dirty and steal our ornaments!

“Let us just say this in the nicest possible way - we have checked the CCTV and we know exactly who you are. Fetch them back or else we will be putting the CCTV on Facebook for everyone to see.