Doncaster pub and takeaway both given four out of five food hygiene ratings
A Doncaster pub and a takeaway have both been given a four out of five food hygiene rating.
The Carpenters Arms at Westgate, Tickhill, was given the score after assessment on March 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Monroes, a takeaway at Bank Street, Mexborough, was given the same score after assessment on March 22.
A score of four means hygiene standards are good.
