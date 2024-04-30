Doncaster pub and takeaway both given four out of five food hygiene ratings

A Doncaster pub and a takeaway have both been given a four out of five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
The Carpenters Arms at Westgate, Tickhill, was given the score after assessment on March 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Monroes, a takeaway at Bank Street, Mexborough, was given the same score after assessment on March 22.

A score of four means hygiene standards are good.

