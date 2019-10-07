Doncaster pro-EU campaigners find majority of residents interviewed now want a People’s Vote on Brexit

Members of Best for Doncaster visited Bessacarr to speak to residents about the current political situation and more specifically about Brexit.

The main questions asked were about the top three issues in the area, a People’s Vote as the best way to break the Brexit deadlock and the options to include on the ballot paper in case of a public vote.

Members of Best for Doncaster in Bessacarr.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the campaign team, the feedback was extremely positive and in favour of a People’s Vote.

In particular, residents raised their concerns around local public services, the NHS, the economy and education saying how these could be negatively affected by Brexit, or worse, by a no deal Brexit.

Also, a majority of those interviewed strongly supported a People’s Vote and signed the ‘Let us be heard’ petition that calls for a public vote on any

Brexit deal.

Best for Doncaster campaign group vice-chair, Giulia Savini, who co-ordinated the campaign team, said: “It was great to see how residents positively responded to our poll which shows how progressively people are changing their opinion on this issue.

“Only three years ago a People’s Vote was not even considered as a valid and reasonable option, now, three years later, everyone is talking about it”

Miss Savini, added: “The only way to get us out of this chaos is a People’s Vote, not only because the proposed Brexit deal does not deliver on what was promised in the 2016 referendum, but it is has also become clearer that people did not vote on a deal that would make their communities and families poorer.

“In 2016 Brexit campaigners promised that we would continue to enjoy ‘the exact same benefits’ of being in the EU, while ‘taking back control’. Instead, the current Brexit deal delivers the exact opposite of what was promised: the UK would lose all its rights as an EU member – with less trade, fewer opportunities and lower living standards – while suffering the biggest loss of sovereignty and control in British history.