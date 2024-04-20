Doncaster prison gets a five out of five food hygiene rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Xiao Chi Cafe at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: HMP Doncaster - Serco at Marshgate, Doncaster; rated on March 19
• Rated 4: Kat's Kitchen at Grove Inn, York Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 14
