Doncaster prison escape foiled days after Daniel Khalife fled London jail
Inmates at HMP Moorland created a 16 metre rope using sheets, the Daily Telegraph has reported, similar to the methods Khalife reportedly used to flee Wandsworth Prison strapped to the underside of a food delivery van, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
Officers discovered the makeshift rope in a communal area for prisoners last Friday, only 48 hours after Khalife escaped from prison.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) told the newspaper said the prison service was investigating the escape attempt at Moorland and pledged that offenders would be punished.
A prison service spokesman said: “Diligent prison staff found and confiscated this item before it could be used and the prisoners involved will be punished.”
Moorland is a category C prison and mong the well-known inmates who have been held at the prison are Naseem Hamed, the former boxing world champion jailed for driving dangerously and footballer Adam Johnson, imprisoned for sexual activity with a child and grooming.
The Telegraph said that officers were investigating whether it was an attempt to escape or alternatively to reach another part of the jail.
Escapes from the secure prison estate are rare with just five people absconding since 2017.
Khalife was captured as he rode a bicycle along a canal towpath in London, with a police officer wrestling him to the ground just a few miles from the prison.