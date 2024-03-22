Doncaster primary school apology after pupils quizzed about parents' drinking habits in lesson
Outraged parents blasted Waverley Academy in Balby after it emerged that youngsters were asked by a teaching assistant: “Do your parents drink alcohol in the mornings and do your parents drink every day?”
Pupils were also reportedly asked: “Do your parents hurt you after drinking?,” with students asked to raise their hands in answer to each of the questions.
One upset dad told the Free Press: “The children were all asked several questions regarding alcohol.
“A couple of the questions were "do your parents drink alcohol in the mornings, do your parents hurt you when they are drinking and do your parents drink every day.
"They were made to put their hands up after each question if any of the questions applied.
“It was reported to the school by several other parents and they told us it was being investigated. I personally did not or do not give my permission for my daughter to be spoken to about these things.
“There were a few children that raised their hands which is horrific for all their class mates to know these things.”
A spokesperson confirmed the incident and said a probe had been launched.
A statement said: “We are aware that some comments were made during a recent PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) lesson that focused on being healthy, and the negative effects of alcohol were discussed.
“As part of this discussion, some questions were asked that we realise were not appropriate and we have scheduled some more training to help with further planning.
We have written to parents to apologise for this and to reassure them that appropriate measures have been put in place.
“We strive to offer children the very best start in life and aim to support our children every step of the way.”
The school, in Douglas Road, Balby, is part of the Astrea Academy Trust.
On the school’s website, principal Louise Stanton states: “Children are at the centre of everything we do. We teach academic knowledge and skills as well as developing the whole child, in order to prepare pupils for their next stage of education and to enable them to lead active and happy lives.”