Doncaster pre-school to shut due to cost of living crisis and 'massive' rent hike

A popular Doncaster pre-school will close this week due to the cost of living crisis and a ‘massive’ rent hike.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST
Teddies Preschool, which is based within Scawsby Community Centre on Barnsley Road, will shut its doors on Friday.

In a letter, shared with the Free Press, bosses blamed the closure on a “combination of difficulties” which made the venture “no longer financially viable.”

It said: “It is with great sadness that I write to formally inform you of the closure of Teddies Preschool.

Teddies, which is based within Scawsby Community Centre, will close its doors this Friday.
“Unfortunately, we have been facing a great many factors contributing to this; a huge increase in minimum wage, a severe lack of funding in the early years sector, a decline in the uptake of places amidst a cost of living crisis, and more recently a massive increase in our rent at the community centre.

“Due to this unfortunate combination of difficulties, it is no longer financially viable to continue Teddies Preschool.

“We understand you may be worried about the continued care and education of your children at this time. The Doncaster Families Information Service has the latest information regarding local vacancies.

"Please rest assured we will continue to provide the best care we possibly can for your children until our closing date, and would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the years. We have had a great number of families return year on year to Teddies, and we will miss you all very much.”

Doncaster Familes can be contacted on 01302 735237 or via https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/schools/families-information-service-fis

We have contacted Teddies for comment.

